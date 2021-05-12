Most people, in the South at least, are probably used to seeing guys with funny red hats at stop signs and standing in highway medians with little buckets raising money. Some folks know what this fundraising is for while others have only a vague idea.
The ultimate purpose of all this fundraising is Shriner’s Hospitals for Children.
Shriner’s Hospitals for Children is a network of 22 hospitals and surgical centers stretching from Montreal to Mexico City and from Tampa to Honolulu. These hospitals and surgical centers focus of a variety of pediatric specialties and provide treatment regardless of the family’s ability to pay. The first of these opened in 1922 in Shreveport Louisiana and specialized in pediatric orthopedic care and treatment.
Over time the Shrine has numbered among its members folks as famous and varied as Franklin D. Roosevelt and Johnny Cash, as well as countless men of more modest means and fame. I myself became a Noble of the Mystic Shrine in September of 2019 without much idea of what it involved other than that it was a great fraternity that did wonderful charity work. Once involved, one quickly comes to understand what it takes to fund a medical system of this size, particularly in an era of runaway health care inflation.
While no Shriner is required to do anything, fund raising or volunteering are not a requirement of membership, a sort of competition does develop among the brethren as to who can do the most good. Some volunteer as drivers to take patients to the various hospitals while others find myriad other ways to serve. Many do so by standing on the street, in the heat and the cold, with a fundraising bucket.
This past weekend I spent a few hours on a street corner holding one of those fundraising buckets. It was my first time, and I approached with some sense of anxiety, unsure as to how it would go. I had been there 20 minutes or so when a man walked over from an adjacent parking lot. He had a contribution to make and a story to tell.
He said, “I am able to walk today because of you.” It turned out that he had been a patient of the Shriner’s hospitals as a child, and the treatment was successful. It was also treatment his family could not afford. Now, here he was a grown man and walking just fine. In that moment, I knew with certainty why I was standing on the corner wearing a funny hat and holding a bucket. It was my first time, but in that moment, I was part of something much larger than myself.
Suddenly I understood that I was standing on this corner representing a tradition of service and charity going back a hundred years. It was enough to know. I will be back on that street corner in the months and years to come.
We can heal many conditions with service to our fellow humans. Service to our community and our neighbors could go a long way toward healing the polarization afflicting our society at present. We spend far too much time figuring out things to divide ourselves over, most of which won’t be worth a pound of used hay in a couple of years.
A wise man once said, “what we do for ourselves dies with us, what we do for others remains and is eternal.”
How about you, Dear Reader? Are you doing anything good? Are you volunteering anywhere? Will someone, somewhere, at some time, be able to say that their life is better “because of you?”