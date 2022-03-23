The plan was to write another Women’s History Month column this week, but a funny thing happened along the way that changed that plan.
I was sitting at the bar in a Mexican restaurant down on the south-side last week, eating dinner and enjoying a margarita when a black guy at the next stool asked me if I was “legal.”
He did not seem like a bad guy, and we are constantly told that racism is only White against Black, so we do not normally expect black people to be racist, but this was definitely a borderline case. When I asked the fellow why he would ask such a question of a total stranger, he said “you eat like a Mexican, I have been to El Paso, I know how Mexicans eat.”
This is one of those situations I would not believe if it had not actually happened. It turned out that he was not a bad guy (we went on to have a somewhat interesting conversation on political philosophy), he was just giving in to the ignorance of assumption. He made a series of assumptions about a total stranger based on how that stranger was eating his food.
Prejudice is often born of assumption. The assumptions people make about people they do not know. These assumptions may or may not be based on fact. Sometimes they have some basis in fact, but more often they are nothing more then the mental excrement dispensed by someone with a political axe to grind. Hitler’s demonization of the Jews, or Putin’s propaganda against Ukraine are good examples of this.
The trouble is these assumptions and the prejudices they spawn often have real life consequences. And as we see from this example, this is not just a lesson for white folks. Everyone is subject to the dangers of erroneous assumptions and the resulting prejudices. In extreme cases we see lives ended due to these assumptions, the recent case in down in Glynn County comes to mind.
Perhaps it is just me, but there seems to be a very rich irony here. A Black guy questioning the immigration status of a Mixed-Blood Cherokee, in of all places, a Mexican bar. It just goes to show that we are all subject to making assumptions about our fellow humans and those assumptions are often based on various prejudices which we do not admit, even to ourselves.
Prejudice, and the complications thereof, have been around ever since the children of men began to separate themselves into tribes. It is unlikely that it will change in the near future, but we can mitigate the anti-social results by being honest with ourselves.
And by that, I mean all of us. The assumption that the Straight White Male is the only demographic capable of prejudice, an idea popular among certain liberal intellectuals, is both untrue and counterproductive. The Rwandan genocide a few years ago, and the endemic violence of the American inner city, where the perpetrator and the victim are often of the same race teach us that tribalism can be just as dangerous as racism.
We can be honest with ourselves about both our assumptions and our prejudices. By first being honest, we can work to identify our prejudices and the assumptions behind those prejudices. We are then able to honestly assess whether those assumptions and prejudices have any basis in reason or logic. We may still harbor the same prejudices, but if we are honest with ourselves, I would submit that we are less likely to allow our prejudices to lead us into anti- social behavior.
Logic would tell us that the immigration status of the guy next to us at the bar is, frankly, none of our business. Also, if your sole knowledge of Mexican eating habits comes from one trip to El Paso, you probably do not know all that much about “how Mexicans eat.”
The bottom line is this, do not assume. Because when you do, the first one you make an ass of is yourself.