Truth is never found in extremes. Extremes are in fact the perversion of truth.
Gluttony and drunkenness are good examples, there is nothing wrong with food or alcohol, Christ turned water into wine after all, but when used in the extreme they are both considered “deadly sins.”
There are other examples of course, religious cults, and religious terrorists of course, and then we have atheists like Vladimir Putin and some of his famous friends here closer to home who take advantage of the superstitions and misplaced nostalgia of ignorant people to stoke extremism for their own selfish ends.
Like pimps and narcotics hustlers, dealers in extremism count on some of the basic vices of human nature to further their nefarious enterprises. The difference being that while prostitution and narcotics are against the law, sick ideas are completely legal. Nobody is going to go after the hustlers of hyperbole that turned that punk from Conklin into a mass murderer.
Just what sort of extremist trip does one have to be on to drive over three hours to another town to commit mass murder, in a grocery store of all places, and then be sick enough to live stream his crimes on the internet??? Even worse, it has been reported that there were people tuning in to watch. This is the sickness of extremes. One wonders just what sent this “normal” high school kid down the path to infamy?
Hard life? not this kid, he had enough money to buy several expensive weapons and apparently over a thousand dollars’ worth of body armor. Not to mention the fact that he had a car, and enough money to but gas for the same, no small expense with prices where they are. Sounds like he had an easy life to me.
Maybe if he had had to work a little harder, maybe if he had to have a job in order to eat, he would not have had the time to masturbate in the world of mental excrement that one finds in online Nazi chat rooms. Abused by blacks in school? Traumatized by black gangs in the neighborhood? Nope. According to the 2020 census the total black population of his hometown was all of 48 individuals.
One would not be out of line to wonder if he ever even met a black person. And, for all persecution that Yankees like to heap on us Southerners, this kid was not from the South, he was a dyed-in-the-wool Yankee. So, what would prompt a nice middle-class Yankee kid to put so much effort into killing people he has never met and who pose no threat to him? One wonders.
If the reports are to be believed, he was “radicalized online.” Where have we heard that before? The spoiled little brats who went to Syria to become the 4th or 5th wife of some Islamic State terrorist claimed the same thing. But the problem does not end there, these days it seems a plurality of adults have succumbed to an addiction to extremism of various kinds.
To fully understand this phenomenon, we must take an honest look at ourselves. The hustlers of hyperbole are in business for the same reason that heroin dealers are in business, because people buy it. Just as the dope fiend will reach for a fix in place of a good meal, so the addict of extremism would rather hear an inflammatory lie than a reasoned intelligent truth. And also like the addict, who will attack anyone who gets in the way of his fix, so the extremist will attack anyone who dares to speak the truth.
One cannot effectively council one’s children to avoid drugs while smoking meth, likewise one cannot expect one’s children to approach life with reason and intellect if they are getting the latest wacked-out conspiracy theory with their morning cereal.
Reason requires balance. So does liberty. Even a cursory study of human history illustrates that liberty cannot long survive within a climate of extremism. Extremism hates liberty just as vice hates virtue. Extremism drags a people into the sewer of ignorance, superstition, and vice, where they become the slaves of tyrants.
Teach your children to avoid extremism as they would avoid drugs, and those who deal in them. Start by being an example of reason and balance yourself. Set an example for your own sake if for no other reason, the life you save may be your own.