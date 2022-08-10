Well, the Roman with the biggest tiara visited Canada recently and, for the first time, addressed some of the stains of sin on his altar.
He offered an apology for the sexual, psychological, and physical abuse, up to and including murder, of Native children which took place in the so-called “schools” run by his organization over a hundred years or so, give or take a decade or two.
An apology which many have called both half-assed and half-hearted. I suppose we can understand the obfuscation, since no CEO of a multi-billion-dollar company is going to admit in public that his organization ought to qualify for prosecution under the RICO act for crimes such as pimping, sex-trafficking, murder, and witness tampering. At least not if he is listening to his lawyers, and heaven knows the Vatican has plenty of those.
They did not just abuse Native children of course, as we have learned from various news stories over the last few years, which is what is so interesting. One would think, that is if there were any sincerity in their “faith,” that the folks in leadership would be taking this time to do some real serious soul searching and repentance with reference to the culture of sin and corruption that, so the evidence tells us, is endemic at the top of their leadership. Especially considering the fact that there seems to be no end to the stories of pedophile priests being shielded from justice, or of the intimidation of their victims. Instead, the curia spend their time attempting to intimidate democratically elected politicians with eternal damnation if they fulfill their oath to the people who actually elected them.
A flagrant exercise in hypocrisy no doubt, considering that they long ago lost any moral authority they may have had, if indeed they ever had any (the history of Europe’s dark ages calls that into serious question). But instead of repenting of their own sins, they spend their time and political capital attacking women’s rights to self-determination and sexual autonomy (I guess I can understand that, little boys can’t have kids after all, so birth control, or abortion, is not an issue). But back to the issue of Canada, and the United States for that matter, and probably Mexico too, the number of un-marked graves of abused and murdered children will likely never be known.
A sad commentary for an organization which vociferously claims to be “pro-life,” but it certainly seems that a human life is worth much less to these folks after the birth that it is before. After all, before birth the “pro-life” argument is of convenient use for the oppression of women, afterwards it is much less useful for that purpose (or maybe they are just worried about running out of altar boys, after all a fatherless boy is the perfect target for a pedophile, regardless of what God they claim to serve. I hear the apostles of Islamic terrorism also have a penchant for little boys. But then, they also hate women, so go figure). But if this many children had been murdered by any other group or organization, there would have been an international outcry, not to mention prosecution, long before now. But since it is “The Church” what do we have … crickets.
And contrary to the protestations of political leaders, particularly in Canada, at the moment, the national governments are far from guiltless in this ongoing atrocity, considering that the children in question were delivered over to these concentration camps by the relevant colonial governments for the express purpose of cultural genocide. But that is a topic for another column.
If the Pope truly wishes to repent of the sins of his predecessors, and to take a first step toward cleansing the stains of sin and innocent blood that pollute his altar, he should begin by officially rescinding the Bull “Dum Diversas” wherein Pope Nicholas V authorized King Alfonso V of Portugal, for a substantial fee of course, to consign to “perpetual servitude” the people in the lands he “discovered”. It was this document which led to the “Doctrine of Discovery”, used to justify the wholesale slaughter of an entire continent of human beings (on countless occasions these “soldiers of Christ” murdered pregnant women and then cut open their wombs to kill the fetus as well, a bloody heritage for a “pro-life” organization, but there is no repentance for those atrocities on offer), and to set up whole new empires built on stolen land, with stolen labor, and mortgaged with innocent blood, so much for the “sanctity” of human life. the hypocrisy only deepens.
Another worthwhile step, not only for the Romans but also for fanatics of other persuasions as well, might be to indulge in a little intellectual honesty which would inevitably lead to a recognition of the fact that none of these organizations or individuals control the keys to heaven. One might add to that a respect for all the beings God created and not just those of one particular color, gender, or persuasion. One can find these teachings in the words of Jesus, the Lord Christ. Some good verses to start with might be Matthew 5:1, or Luke 7:40-48, or John 8:3-11.
The history of religious terrorism is not unique to the Church of Rome of course, as the previously cited scriptures clearly show. From the Pharisees who persecuted Christ, to the Puritans of Massachusetts, to modern Islamic terrorists, who ruthlessly suppress women only to take their pleasures with little boys, religious fanaticism seems to attract the most ruthless and prurient of sexual perverts. It is little wonder that an organization which relegates women to second class status has such a problem with pedophiles. Men with a healthy respect for the feminine side of creation are not attracted to children, and as a general rule, do not harbor an unhealthy need for sexual power.
Another thing the Pope could do, if again he has any interest in cleansing his altar, is address his organization’s relegation of women to second class status. After all, Mary the mother of the Lord Christ, was a pregnant, unwed, teenage girl.