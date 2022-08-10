Well, the Roman with the biggest tiara visited Canada recently and, for the first time, addressed some of the stains of sin on his altar.

He offered an apology for the sexual, psychological, and physical abuse, up to and including murder, of Native children which took place in the so-called “schools” run by his organization over a hundred years or so, give or take a decade or two.

Fulton Arrington is a past president of the Friends of the New Echota State Historic Site. He can be reached by email at fultonlarrington@yahoo.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In