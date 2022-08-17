It was getting to the end of a long trip; I had been out working among the colonials and it felt like months since I’d been home.

I was tired, both mentally and physically. One can never relax among the colonials because honor is scarce among them and what little they do claim, they will happily sell for the right price. The sun was a little past the western horizon and the clouds were gathering quickly, the wind was whispering aggressively in the tree-tops and the twilight air started to take on an eerie green hue, it was clear that the Storm Clan was on the move tonight.

Fulton Arrington is a past president of the Friends of the New Echota State Historic Site. He can be reached by email at fultonlarrington@yahoo.com.

