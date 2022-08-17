It was getting to the end of a long trip; I had been out working among the colonials and it felt like months since I’d been home.
I was tired, both mentally and physically. One can never relax among the colonials because honor is scarce among them and what little they do claim, they will happily sell for the right price. The sun was a little past the western horizon and the clouds were gathering quickly, the wind was whispering aggressively in the tree-tops and the twilight air started to take on an eerie green hue, it was clear that the Storm Clan was on the move tonight.
I hurried along my way somewhat nervously, for although I count several members of the Storm Clan among my personal friends, they are sometimes known to play rough with mortals. Even the ones they like. At the very least I wanted to make it to Rabbit’s Place before I got soaked.
The wind whispered louder through the trees and occasionally obscured the trail with a cloud of blowing leaves. The trees bent and swayed and creaked and groaned as the wind moved through the forest announcing the coming storm. In due time the distant drumbeat of the Thunder Beings began to roll through the valleys and echo off the rocky cliffs. The rumble of thunder is oddly comforting, as it always reminds me of Lightening’s gift and of Grandmother Spider’s wisdom, but I still wanted to get home before I got wet. I was looking forward to an evening among friends and a double shot (or two) of Rabbit’s famous persimmon brandy. I hurried along and begged for the Storm Clan’s patience.
I reached the turn off to Rabbit’s Place as the eerie green of a stormy twilight slowly turned to the deep black of a stormy night. Thankfully I was close as the insistent barrage of rain on tree leaves announced the storm’s arrival. I ducked inside just as the first gallon sized raindrops hit the door. “Rough trip?” Rabbit asked as I closed the door against the rain and wind, both of which were much more insistent now. “Is it that obvious?” I replied as I headed for an open seat at the bar. “No more than usual, I guess …” Rabbit said as he placed a tall glass on the bar and filled it with a generous portion of persimmon brandy. “You always look this way after traveling among the Yonegs. Why don’t you stay home?” Why indeed. “A man has to attend to his business,” I said as I drained the glass and signaled for a refill. “I guess,” Rabbit said as he gave me that knowing smirk and refilled my glass before moving away to grab a bowl of parched corn and watercress for Turtle who had taken the seat next to me and was still wiping the rain off that hard shell of a hat he always wore.
The rain came down in buckets and the wind howled, causing the walls to shift and creak, but inside the atmosphere was dry and friendly. Pretty soon Wolf and Beaver showed up and started to fill me in on all the local gossip. Some interesting things were going on it seemed. Buzzard was still lobbying the Tribal Council for an increase of garbage disposal rates, Beaver wanted a permit to build a new dam on the river so he could develop a new resort for members of the Beaver Clan from up north who wanted to vacation down here during the winter, but he was being stymied by Heron who was concerned that Beaver’s new dam would interfere with his fly-fishing business. And of course, there was the perennial struggle between Bear and Possum because, even though Possum had lost the last election for Principal Chief, he and his friends still made it a point to needle and aggravate Bear every chance they got.
And then there was Cricket. Cricket, being our local barber, always had plenty to say about everything and everybody. Granted, he knew most everything that was going on before anybody else did, but he also always had plenty to say even about stuff that he really knew nothing about. It was not really his fault; his whole clan is like that. You can walk outside on any summer night, and you will always hear the crickets talking. About a lot of different things. And still the wind howled, and the rain poured down.
After a while the band struck up an old familiar tune and I started to relax. I started to wish that I did not have to travel so much. But a man has to do what a man has to do, as they say. And that is fine as long as one can still remember where home is. Traditions are important that way, like compass points, traditions remind us of where home is. Rabbit poured me another drink and I started to forget the stresses and suspicions of work; it was time to just enjoy, and give thanks, for being alive.
After a couple of hours, the storm passed, a gentle breeze announced its end and then there was silence. I walked out of Rabbit’s Place, into the stillness of the night, and looked around; everything was silent except for the babbling of the river. The stars were shining brightly, and the moon’s light shown through the trees and reflected off the eddies in the river like bright crystals. It was good to be home.
