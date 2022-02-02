The Cherokee, by and large, are a peace-loving people. Left to our own devices we will avoid conflict if possible.
But if conflict is forced and unavoidable, or if the family is threatened, or insulted, Cherokees can be far more vicious and implacable than any other life form the Great Spirit ever created.
Such was the case for a man known to history as Tom Starr. They say hard times bring hard men to the fore, and Tom Starr was the hardest, with a notch on his pistol for one, and ninety-nine more.
To say that Tom Starr was born into a hard time is actually a woeful understatement. His father, James Starr, was a Cherokee politician during that shameful era of American history known as “The Trail of Tears.”
A signer of the controversial “Treaty” of New Echota, he was marked for assassination by the members of a rival political faction known as the Ross party. The Ross party, as the followers of then Principal Chief James Ross were known, shared the delusion of their leader that having the law, and a Supreme Court decision, on their side would protect them from national and state politicians whose only god was greed and whose master was whoever paid them the most.
When this delusion was shown for what it was, through the Trail of Tears, members of the Ross Party blamed other Cherokees instead of blaming the real enemy, a sort of mass case of Stockholm Syndrome. This led to a civil war among the Cherokee which lasted until 1846, when a truce between the factions officially ended the conflict. But the old hatreds remained, Cherokees never forget. Into this era of uncertainty and violence, and with his people facing an existential threat to their very existence, Tom Starr was born.
He was in his late twenties and learning the art, and danger, of leadership at his father’s side when the removal of his people at the point of government rifles became a real thing instead of just a threat. In a move that would inspire a particularly notorious German dictator a century or so later, entire communities were uprooted, burned, and destroyed. And when the survivors arrived in the west things were no better. A wave of political assassinations, mostly perpetrated by the followers of Ross faction, created a climate of division and paranoia at a time when the Cherokee needed unity and community most of all.
And Ross, like another politician of very recent memory, used this climate of fear and uncertainty to divide the people and thereby perpetuate his own power without regard to honor, or conscience, or decency. There is some dispute about Tom Starr’s proclivity for violence prior to the repeated attempts, and ultimately successful, assassination of his father James in 1845.
What is not in dispute is what happened afterwards. After the assassination of his father by members of the Ross faction, Tom Starr took up the hatchet and followed the “Red Path” off and on for the rest of his life. in today’s world, with twenty-twenty hindsight, it may be easy to sit in judgement of his actions. But the reality is much more nuanced.
For Cherokee men, there is a thousand year plus tradition of family honor and clan law that govern when all else fails. This is one of the reasons why Cherokees tend to make highly decorated combat veterans. Unlike men from some other cultures, Cherokee men, traditional ones anyway, have a map and compass on which they can rely when everything else goes to hell.
A cornerstone of that compass is a hardwired sense of family commitment and family honor, when the family is attacked and there is no law to turn to, no justice to be found, a Cherokee man will default to his commitment to family and to his sense of honor. And he will do so without doubt and without question. Tom Starr was an outlaw. That is what some people say. The truth, in my opinion, is that he was a Cherokee man. He did what tradition and honor demanded.
After his father was assassinated, there was no law to which he could turn, the Cherokee courts were controlled by the Ross faction, and the white courts could have cared less what happened to Cherokees, especially at that time (it is important to mention here that American Indians were not permitted to even offer testimony in the courts of many jurisdictions at that time).
Yes, some call Tom Starr an outlaw. But a stated above the truth is more nuanced. He was a Cherokee Man, he followed the old tradition, he walked the “Red Path”, he defended his family through any storm and on any shore, with a notch on his pistol for one, and ninety-nine more.