The woman known to the world as Queen Elizabeth II took her journey to the Spirit World a few days ago, and a large portion of the English-speaking world is mourning her passing.
Regardless of one’s opinion of the British Empire and its legacy of colonialism, she was without question, a remarkable woman. Although not borne heir to the throne (she only became Crown Princess after her uncle, King Edward VIII, chose sex over duty), she nevertheless pledged her life and liberty to her people and to her duty as she understood it. It seems, from the tributes coming in from around the world that her personal character mattered far more than her exalted title. Indeed, given her quiet will and uncompromising devotion to duty, she could very easily be compared to great Cherokee women such as Nunne’hi, or Wilma Mankiller.
There are varying opinions as to her legacy of course, and that is to be expected considering the history of colonialism to which she was heir. When one considers the fact that the British Empire once stretched from the Arctic circle to the Orkney Islands, and from the Pillars of Hercules to the Strait of Malacca, it is little wonder that there would be mixed emotions on the part of the peoples and cultures who suffered under the sword of empire. Empires are always built on a foundation of oppression and mortgaged with blood. Much of it the blood of innocents.
Elizabeth II however came to the throne in a very different time, a time when the British Empire was crumbling under its own weight and rapidly losing whatever historical relevance it may have once had. By the time of Elizabeth’s coronation, many of the empire’s possessions were already independent or well on their way to independence. Many even questioned if the monarchy itself were not a relic best consigned to a museum, as had already happened to a number of other monarchies, and many more would suffer the same fate as the 20th century wore on. Indeed, the 20th century was not a good time to be a monarch; revolutions, communist and otherwise, deposed more than a few royal houses as the century wore on.
In spite of this, Elizabeth somehow managed to keep both her scepter, and her head, both literally and metaphorically. No mean feat considering the time in which she lived, and the questionable relevance of monarchy in the modern world. There are few heads of state today who could command the outpouring of both respect and genuine grief that Elizabeth has in her passing. It remains to be seen whether her son, the newly crowned Charles III, inherited enough of his mother’s charisma to achieve anything close to her accomplishments.
While some of the respect and status she achieved may be accredited to her long life, she was the longest reigning monarch in British history, much more of the credit goes to her ability to navigate the minefields of 20th century politics with an absolute devotion to duty as she saw it, coupled with a sometimes self- deprecating sense of humor, an endearing, and historically rare, quality for someone in her position.
What the future holds for the royal house of the United Kingdom remains to be seen. Will it continue to be relevant, or will it become another historical anachronism? Only time will tell. The world is rapidly changing. Kings, Queens, and the hereditary aristocracy that supports them are rapidly being displaced by the barons of capital and by the dukes of technology. The pomp and circumstance of royal pageantry seem less and less relevant in an era of cross- border stock swaps and hedge fund arbitrage. It may well be that the House of Windsor has lived past its expiration date.
Regardless of what happens in the future one thing is for sure, the three greatest monarchs in British history were all women: Elizabeth I, Victoria, and Elizabeth II. Elizabeth II represents many things to many people, not all of them positive, but regardless of the checkered history and legacy of the crown she inherited, Elizabeth was without question a remarkable woman. Her memory will last, and she will be missed.
May she walk in peace.
Fulton Arrington is a past president of the Friends of the New Echota State Historic Site. He can be reached by email at fultonlarrington@yahoo.com.