The woman known to the world as Queen Elizabeth II took her journey to the Spirit World a few days ago, and a large portion of the English-speaking world is mourning her passing.

Regardless of one’s opinion of the British Empire and its legacy of colonialism, she was without question, a remarkable woman. Although not borne heir to the throne (she only became Crown Princess after her uncle, King Edward VIII, chose sex over duty), she nevertheless pledged her life and liberty to her people and to her duty as she understood it. It seems, from the tributes coming in from around the world that her personal character mattered far more than her exalted title. Indeed, given her quiet will and uncompromising devotion to duty, she could very easily be compared to great Cherokee women such as Nunne’hi, or Wilma Mankiller.

Fulton Arrington is a past president of the Friends of the New Echota State Historic Site. He can be reached by email at fultonlarrington@yahoo.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In