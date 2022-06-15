Most people are familiar with the story of the great visionary Sequoyah, and his inestimable gift to the Cherokee people.
Today, Sequoyah is almost universally recognized as a great man, a great visionary, and a towering intellect. But this was not always the case. No, at one point in his life Sequoyah was considered a lazy slacker at best and at worst a witch. Living proof that “A prophet is not without honor, but in his own country, and among his own kin, and in his own house” as Jesus Christ tells us in the Gospel according to Mark, Chapter 6, Verse 4.
Early in life, Sequoyah saw that the whites were able to communicate with each other over vast distances by means of the “Talking Leaves,” letters and books, he believed that this skill would be of use to his people. One might say he had a vision. Over time, he developed what is known today as the Sequoyan Syllabary. Within a very few years, almost the entire Cherokee population was literate.
The syllabary, and the literacy it made possible is often credited with holding the nation together during the dark days of the removal. What is lesser known is the heartbreaking struggle between the vision and the product. Sequoyah was often severely criticized by members of his own family for wasting time with this mad dream. In fact, they even went so far as to burn his work when he was almost finished, forcing him to start all over again. Many Cherokees thought it was a sin to try to develop a Cherokee alphabet. As has been the case both before and since, people tend to oppose growth and change, sometimes violently. We see this in the stories of Jesus, Moses, and great prophets and visionaries throughout history.
After the syllabary was finished, Sequoyah was brought before the National Council accused of witchcraft. Fortunately for Sequoyah, and for us, he was able to demonstrate the efficacy of his syllabary. Afterwards the Council adopted the syllabary and literacy came to the Cherokee.
It would have been easy for Sequoyah to become discouraged or angry, perhaps even embittered. Considering the opposition he faced, quitting would have been not only easy, but perhaps even wise. One thing that separates those who have achieved greatness and those could have, is the patience, determination, and faith to persevere in spite of the opposition of the narrow minded, the prejudiced, and the fearful. History has much to teach us, if we would but learn. Many of these lessons are hidden in the life stories of the luminaries of history.
Joan of Arc, Aristotle, Moses, Voltaire, Nanyehi, Thomas Jefferson, and above all, Jesus, the Lord Christ. Too often, we only consider the accomplishments of these great leaders without considering, or learning from, the toils and tribulations and persecutions they endured along the way.
We are often discouraged with our struggles and doubts along the path to our own visions. The struggles of these leaders and visionaries, (and countless others) on their paths to greatness can serve as a source of strength and inspiration when we need it the most. Instead of wasting time and intellectual capacity with the divisive drivel that is spoon fed to the masses, let us draw from the great luminaries and leaders of history to increase our care for our communities and our faith in our fellow man. It is a far more worthwhile use of the limited time we have in this busy world.
Sequoyah had no way of knowing the heights to which he would ascend, or the immortality he would achieve. He spent much time being ridiculed and reviled. His later greatness is due to his faith, his determination, and his desire to do something for his people. Even if a lot of them did not deserve it. The legacy of Sequoyah and those like him goes far beyond what they accomplished. The very lives they lived are sources of endless inspiration and strength. In the words of another great luminary, Albert Pike, “What we have done for ourselves alone dies with us; what we have done for others remains and is immortal.”
Let us take this time to appreciate the inspirations among us, the artists, the visionaries, the grandmothers, the elders, the teachers. In these times we are living in, with the popular focus on the trite and the trivial we would do well I think, to tear ourselves away from the cheap agitation of cable news and read a book. Something by Aristotle, or perhaps Voltaire. Or even better, the words of Christ (fully half of the professed Christians I have met have never read the words of Christ). Even fewer bother to attempt to follow them
And let us ask ourselves as we walk our path, have we done anything good, have we left anything behind that will be immortal?