Henry Louis Aaron was a gentleman and a gentle man.
He had a calmness about him with a measure of resolve. In 1952 when he was 18, he started playing with the Indianapolis Clowns of the American Negro League and signed with the Milwaukee Braves in 1954.
In 1966 the Braves and Aaron moved to Atlanta where he stayed with the team through 1974. In 1975 he returned to Milwaukee and stayed until his retirement in 1976. One of the greatest players whoever played the game died on January 22.
When I was a little girl, I loved to watch baseball with my daddy. We’d sit on the couch in front of the little Philco black and white television and watch for hours. I knew so many of the players’ names. As I got a little older, maybe eight or nine, I began to understand the game better and decided to be a major league baseball player.
You have to understand that I was a tiny girl. I wasn’t that strong physically. My arms were matchsticks and my legs were just sticks. I couldn’t hit a ball very hard. Heck, I could hardly lift the bat, but I could catch a ball and run the bases quickly. Daddy is the one who broke it to me, though. He explained that girls were not allowed to play on the big-league men’s teams.
It just wasn’t done.
This is the first time I realized that girls weren’t allowed to do a lot of things the guys could do. And I wasn’t happy about it. Coming to terms with that disappointing fact did not deter my love of baseball. I had three favorite players. All three were equal in my favoritism — Willie Mays, Mickey Mantle, and Hank Aaron. On any given Saturday, the Giants, Yankees or Braves were playing and Daddy and I would be following the games.
Later on, watching and listening to the games became a family affair as my mom, sister, and brother joined Dad and me. We always were a sports loving family and still are. Mom and Dad are out amongst the stars now probably watching a doubleheader full of legends and idols.
For a time after Dad died, I didn’t really have anyone to talk with about baseball. My brother and sister lived out West and had lives of their own. My mom’s heart just wasn’t in it anymore. My husband liked baseball okay, but he wasn’t enamored of it as much as I was. Our daughter and sons also had lives of their own. My saving grace was when Aunt Rosie came to visit. She was a dyed-in-wool Braves fan, and I actually had someone to enjoy the evening Braves games. She loved Chipper Jones.
Before all this, I must digress a bit. In 1974 when I was eight months pregnant with our first child, I stood in the middle of the living room floor hooting, hollering, and jumping around when Hank Aaron broke Babe Ruth’s homerun record. I think my husband was a bit uneasy with all my goings on, but I couldn’t help myself.
In 1992 I watched Sid Bream make the infamous slide into home plate to help the Braves win Game 7 on their march to the World Series. I remember that Bream’s legs looked like tree trunks lumbering desperately to make it home. How they did, I don’t know, but gracious, what a moment!
Sometime in the early 2000s, I met Wayne Minshew. He had moved back home to Shannon after retirement. I remember him as a sports writer for the AJC and he did publicity for the Braves. He became the Executive Director of the Literacy Council in Calhoun and was in need of an office. He found one at our Adult Learning Center at the college. As he came in and began setting up his tiny office, I noticed him putting up pictures of baseball players including himself and clippings of baseball newspaper stories. I found a friend and a baseball buddy.
Learning that he and Hank Aaron were friends was a wonderful discovery. Wayne had a kinship with Aaron and loved to tell stories of him traveling with the team and Aaron. He always said he was a gentleman. Wayne passed away in April of 2015. I know he and Hank Aaron had a grand reunion.
I still love baseball although I don’t watch it as much as I used to watch. The Braves did well in their crazy, modified pandemic season. I had fun watching them, but I didn’t know any of the players. In truth, I miss the teams of yesteryear when the love of the game was everything — when Mays, Mantle and Aaron were breaking records and bringing in the fans.