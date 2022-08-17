If you’ve been contributing to an IRA, you’ve chosen a great way to save and invest for retirement.

All IRAs have potential tax benefits and a range of investment possibilities, but not all IRA providers offer the same features. So, if you decide that your current IRA provider is charging higher fees than you’d like, or perhaps doesn’t offer as many investment choices as you want, then you might choose to move your IRA assets to another provider.

This article was written by Edward Jones for use by your local Edward Jones Financial advisor.

