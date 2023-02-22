If you’re getting closer to retirement, you might be thinking more about Social Security.

Specifically, can you count on it to contribute part of the income you’ll need as a retiree? There’s been an increase in alarming language surrounding the solvency of Social Security, but in reality, its prospects are not nearly as gloomy as you might have heard.

This column was written by Edward Jones for use by your local Edward Jones Financial advisor.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In