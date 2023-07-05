If you’ve ever been involved in building a house — or even if you’ve just heard about it — you know that there’s a well-defined process to be followed.

But here’s something to think about: Some of the same steps connected to constructing a home are the same as those needed to build an estate plan.

This column was written by Edward Jones for use by your local Edward Jones Financial advisor.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In