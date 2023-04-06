When did public schools start failing? It had to be after I graduated.

I seem to recall a group of dedicated teachers who taught me how to read and write, add and subtract and even multiply and divide. All these many eons later, I still remember them: Ms. Dent, in the 3rd Grade; Ms. Bolton, in the 5th Grade; Ms. Largin, in the 6th; Mr. Gibbons, my high school geography teacher; Ms. Parker, who taught me the beauty of the English language; Jo Will Hearn, who made sure I could spell; Col. L. L. Deck, who made sure I behaved; Mr. Gatlin, who inspired me to write. I don’t remember any of them or the schools in which they taught me as being failures.

You can reach Dick Yarbrough at dick@dickyarbrough.com; at P.O. Box 725373, Atlanta, Georgia 31139; online at dickyarbrough.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dickyarb.

