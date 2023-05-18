The White House sent out a press release. “Joint press conference tonight, with President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. This will be a major announcement, to be carried on all networks and social media platforms.”

For hours on end, the Twitter pundits and cable news hosts speculated on what this could be about. Americans waited breathlessly for the big news.

David Carroll is a Chattanooga news anchor, and his new book “Hello Chattanooga” is available on his website, ChattanoogaRadioTV.com. You may contact him at 900 Whitehall Road, Chattanooga, TN 37405, or at RadioTV2020@yahoo.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In