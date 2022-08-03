A child will require stitches each day, and a father will break his leg in a fall. An aunt needs a hip replacement while her husband's rotator cuff quit revolving.

A sister will endure the pain of a broken heart. Gall and kidney stones will become thorns in our innards while diseases attempt to land at jet speed on our unsuspecting souls. Car crashes will occur, and who knows when a bullet will graze or harm us?

Lynn Gendusa's latest book is “Southern Comfort: Stories of Family, Friendship, Fiery Trials, and Faith." She can be reached at www.lynngendusa.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In