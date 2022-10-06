I don’t get invited to the White House very often.

My first visit was as a tourist. My wife and I spent our honeymoon in Washington, DC. We were both in the news business, and it was on the way home from our wedding in Pennsylvania to Tennessee. Our lingering memory of touring the White House is standing in line for long periods of time without seeing anyone or anything of importance.

David Carroll is a Chattanooga news anchor, and his new book “Hello Chattanooga” is available on his website, ChattanoogaRadioTV.com. You may contact him at 900 Whitehall Road, Chattanooga, TN 37405, or at RadioTV2020@yahoo.com.

