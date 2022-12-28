I feel lost every year after Santa flies back to the North Pole. So much planning, preparing, and praying goes into Christmas that it seems a shame for it to fly by faster than Rudolph in a new jet power sleigh. The visiting family has left the building, leaving only dust bunnies, crumbs, and a mound of leftovers. With certainty, I know I will still find an errant sock, cookie or doll shoe under something in June.

By this time next year, I am sure I could write the same paragraph if I am so blessed. I know to never assume that Christmas will be the same in 12 months because even breathing is not guaranteed from one day to the next. Life is full of those "what if's," and as we all teeter on the edge of distressing about them, we must be thankful for each day, even if it is full of dust bunnies.

Lynn Gendusa's latest book is “Southern Comfort: Stories of Family, Friendship, Fiery Trials, and Faith." She can be reached at www.lynngendusa.com.

