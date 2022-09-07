Oh my, it’s September again! I love this month with its beginnings of all things good.

September flushes out the heat of summer and ushers in the cool breezes of fall. Toward the month’s end, faded green hills turn to shades of brilliant ambers, reds, and golds. Of course, football frenzy is always welcomed, bringing out the happy crazy in all of us. Likewise, Hobby Lobby is stocking its shelves with Christmas merchandise, which always prompts the cheery in Santa and me.

Lynn Gendusa’s latest book is “Southern Comfort: Stories of Family, Friendship, Fiery Trials, and Faith.” She can be reached at www.lynngendusa.com.

