She stood among the crowd, her heart pounding with fear as she watched her beloved son stripped of clothing and any dignity. The thorned crown on his head forced blood to pool into his eyes and down his sweet face. She desperately wanted to wash his brow to comfort him, but the guards surrounding him prevented her. When they nailed Jesus to the cross and hoisted him high upon the hill, she collapsed on the ground below weeping.

“How could anyone be so barbaric as to inflict such horror upon my son,” she wailed. Her friends tried to comfort her, but she felt forsaken and lost.

Lynn Gendusa's latest book is “Southern Comfort: Stories of Family, Friendship, Fiery Trials, and Faith." She can be reached at www.lynngendusa.com.

