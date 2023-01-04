She jumped out of her stroller and ran into my arms once she saw me. I swooped the toddler up and held her tight as her arms wrapped around my neck. It took a minute for me to realize that a crowd was applauding such an innocent act of delight while they were waiting for loved ones at the Atlanta airport. I will never forget such a wonderful moment.
As she grew, Delta Airlines and I became companions. Flying or driving to Ft. Lauderdale every 6 to 8 weeks was the norm until covid disrupted our lives. I attended almost every event or milestone for my precious granddaughter. I made a vow the day she was born that I would be there for her always.
Today, the child is a young woman ready to fly into her future. College is around the corner, where she will learn to make her own decisions, find her own path to travel, and hopefully, know I am just a phone call away.
I learned from the best how to be a grandparent. My grandmother taught me many things I didn’t realize until after she flew away to that grander home in heaven. She, too, was always there for all her grandchildren. I know she understood how much I loved her, but did I convey my gratitude for her life?
His face was ashen, and his energy was sapped, so I encouraged my husband to see his physician. When he did, we were shocked to learn that his heart was in trouble and needed repair. How did we go from planning a glorious family Thanksgiving celebration to open heart surgery within days? As he was wheeled into the operating room, I watched the doors slowly close and thought, “Did I tell David how much I loved and appreciated him?”
Did I share with my friend how valuable she was to me before she died years ago? Or why didn’t I call my old high school pal and tell her I appreciated her constant support? Was I too busy to notice others who were in pain or needed a friend?
You may be questioning why I am sharing this with you. I have learned, through aging, how time can slip away. A toddler became a young woman in what seemed like days instead of years. David, my husband, discovered quickly that hours were valuable and precious.
I realized that often it is “too late.”
We all waste time and repeatedly miss golden opportunities when we do. The hours click away, and most of us do not fully comprehend that we can’t retrieve any of the minutes lost. And the closer we get to our time running out, we run around trying to pick up the minutes we left behind.
None of us can erase past mistakes; however, there is still time to fill our days with wisdom and love. Those past errors make us wise enough to not repeat them. And thank God for his forgiveness of our many sins so that we can move onward and behave better if we have the time.
Our earthly life is short and unpredictable. We can never rely on tomorrow because we are not assured we will be a part of it. So, we better get it together today. We must ask ourselves daily, “Are we living to die, or are we living to live again?”
It is the beginning of a new year. Many of us resolve to eat better, exercise more, master our golf swing, or perhaps write a bestseller. Our desire is to continually improve something about ourselves. Let’s dig deeper this year, be thankful for each day, and not waste an hour. Enjoy life, spread more kindness, love deeper, pray more, give of ourselves, and tell folks how much they mean to us.
I learned years ago, through a knowing grandmother, that wisdom is something time will grant you if you hear the hours ticking away. She also told me God watches our days and how we use them. Do we spend more time entertaining ourselves or pleasing God with goodness?
I will watch a grandchild head to college this year, see a husband laughing with friends, and lay flowers on graves. It is life, and our time flies faster than a Delta jet, so let’s make the most of it by understanding its value and purpose.
”Teach us to number our days, that we may gain a heart of wisdom.” Psalms: 90:12
One day, my time will end, and I will run into my wise grandmother’s arms and thank her for all she taught the little girl who adored her.
Lynn Gendusa’s latest book is “Southern Comfort: Stories of Family, Friendship, Fiery Trials, and Faith.” She can be reached at www.lynngendusa.com.