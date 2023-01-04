She jumped out of her stroller and ran into my arms once she saw me. I swooped the toddler up and held her tight as her arms wrapped around my neck. It took a minute for me to realize that a crowd was applauding such an innocent act of delight while they were waiting for loved ones at the Atlanta airport. I will never forget such a wonderful moment.

As she grew, Delta Airlines and I became companions. Flying or driving to Ft. Lauderdale every 6 to 8 weeks was the norm until covid disrupted our lives. I attended almost every event or milestone for my precious granddaughter. I made a vow the day she was born that I would be there for her always.

Lynn Gendusa’s latest book is “Southern Comfort: Stories of Family, Friendship, Fiery Trials, and Faith.” She can be reached at www.lynngendusa.com.

