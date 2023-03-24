At 6:30 on Saturday evenings, my husband and I usually catch the national news headlines if we are home.

We do so in case we miss some critical event while attending a grandson’s baseball game or battling weeds in the yard. Most of the time, we don’t watch the full 30 minutes of NBC’s telecast, but we just happened to make it to the final sentence one such evening. I am so happy we did.

Lynn Gendusa’s latest book is “Southern Comfort: Stories of Family, Friendship, Fiery Trials, and Faith.” She can be reached at www.lynngendusa.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In