Power resides in us that I doubt we use as much as we should. It is simple to implement, but we often only hesitate to do so until we need aid. Prayer is our power call to God, requiring no keypad, only our spiritual voices.

Faith put his teammates on their knees when the Buffalo Bills player, Damar Hamlin, fell on the field from cardiac arrest during a recent game. Collectively, they immediately knew their only hope was in the power of prayer. We quickly turn to the Almighty when we realize we cannot command our destiny.

Lynn Gendusa’s latest book is “Southern Comfort: Stories of Family, Friendship, Fiery Trials, and Faith.” She can be reached at www.lynngendusa.com.

