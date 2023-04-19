In Travis County, Texas, near Austin, a former real estate developer, Alan Graham, resides in a faith-based community called Mobile Loaves and Fishes. What began as a group of small, used, mobile homes is now a neighborhood of tiny houses built to accommodate the homeless. Alan, who once resided in a fine home, is the founder of the nonprofit development and a servant of Christ.

To be qualified to reside in Loaves and Fishes, one must have been homeless for one year, have a disability, and be a single dweller. There are few rules because Alan discovered that almost all people will flourish with love, recognition, and company.

Lynn Gendusa’s latest book is “Southern Comfort: Stories of Family, Friendship, Fiery Trials, and Faith.” She can be reached at www.lynngendusa.com.

