Gendusa family
Lynn Gendusa

It has been a few years since our entire blended family gathered at the beach for a vacation. Let me just say, to achieve such a feat is nothing short of miraculous. Sixteen folks ranging from age 3 to me and every stage in-between reunited for a week. Four little ones, two teenagers, eight middle-agers, and a couple of juvenile old-timers are packed into one large house that may need some repair today.

When I first saw the ocean, I was heading to Florida from Tennessee with my parents and brother. The car was hot, and the salty air flowing through the open windows did little to cool us down. "Daddy, are we there yet?" I asked so many times, causing my father to burn hotter by the minute.

Lynn Gendusa's latest book is “Southern Comfort: Stories of Family, Friendship, Fiery Trials, and Faith." She can be reached at www.lynngendusa.com.

