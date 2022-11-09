Thankful for the path forged

A. J. Walker, his wife Henrietta, and all 14 of their grown children.

 Contributed by Lynn Gendusa

Visiting the town where I was born in Tennessee is always a treat, but the older I become, the more I savor each moment.

It may be because I now understand the value of heritage and legacy. I appreciate the family who paved the way for our future and traveled the arduous journey to today. When we take the time to research our ancestors, they live again and are brimming with stories and triumphs.

Lynn Gendusa's latest book is “Southern Comfort: Stories of Family, Friendship, Fiery Trials, and Faith." She can be reached at www.lynngendusa.com.

