I love Christmas! It’s a season of cheer and goodwill, wrapped in red and green. There’s an extra skip in our step and a song in our heart as the calendar unfolds and Christmas approaches. Christmas is a holy hug from heaven.
As the late BO Baker, Texas pastor, wrote, “It’s a carol of hope in a world of broken dreams . . . It’s the coming into time of the Savior, Jesus Christ; a God-kind of joy lying in a manger; the hope of heaven in a mother’s arms . . .”
In no particular order, here are ten things I love about Christmas.
First, Christmas music, but not too early. I enjoy the sounds of the season more after Thanksgiving day. There’s something odd about mixing Halloween and Christmas music when we haven’t even arrived at Thanksgiving. Once the turkey settles, bring it on. Except for, “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas.” I can get by without ever hearing that song again.
Second, preaching on Christmas themes. This is my 24th Christmas with my church family. This year’s sermon series is “Discover Christmas.” The sermons center on Discover hope, peace, joy and love. Christmas Day I’m preaching on “Discover Jesus.”
Third, trimming the tree and decorating the house. We normally pick the tree out Friday after Thanksgiving, get it into place and then I have my annual wrestling match with tree lights. Then we hang ornaments. We call it our “memory tree” since many ornaments are hand-made products of our kids’ childhoods.
Fourth, giving gifts. I enjoy the satisfaction of selecting and sharing a tangible token of love. Shopping is not high on my list, so I do a lot online. I’m “in and out” if I must go into a store. Either they have it or they don’t. Life’s too short to browse.
I make shopping an adventure. I’ve had enough Clark Howard and Dave Ramsey to ask before every sale, “Is this the best price you can give me on this item?” It never hurts to ask, does it? Another version is, “Do you have any coupons or price breaks I don’t know about that would help with this purchase?”
One Christmas, I was purchasing a ladder for my son-in-law. I asked the cashier, “Is this the best price you can give me?”
She replied the only discount they gave was to military. “Are you military?”
“No, I’m not.” And then this statement popped into my mind and out of my mouth. “But I am in the Lord’s army.”
She said, “Just a minute,” then turned and walked away. She came back and said, “You’ve got a ten percent discount!” I took it!
Fifth, people’s generosity and acts of kindness. I love to see Christmas spirit in action. People seem to be nicer this time of year. Some intentionally find a way to bless others in tangible ways.
Sixth, family time. Our children and grandchildren are spread out and normally come after Christmas day. We strive to make every moment count. The moments with our parents and siblings are few and far between, but we see some of them at Christmas. Time with family is a special gift.
Seventh, baking and eating Christmas goodies. This is the only time of year we get certain goodies. My wife’s sugar cookies, chocolate crinkles and magic cookies squares are tops!
Eighth, hearing the Christmas story. It’s still the greatest story ever told! God’s timing in sending Jesus, God’s working through ordinary people, the mystery of the virgin birth, the impact of the incarnation, the simplicity of Bethlehem. Christmas reminds us that God is great. Take a moment to read again Luke 2:1-20.
Ninth, the Christmas Eve service. The rush is over, and it’s time to pause and ponder the coming of Jesus. The service is warm, informal, worshipful, and meaningful. The dark sanctuary is slowly illuminated as we sing “Silent Night” and each worshiper lights his or her candle.
Tenth, Christmas morning. Exchanging gifts, laughing, sharing and building memories. Time around the tree, breakfast casserole, and remembering to center Christmas around Jesus and thank God for His indescribable gift.
I wish you and yours a very Merry Christmas!
Dr. David L. Chancey is pastor, McDonough Road Baptist Church, Fayetteville, Georgia. The church family invites you to Christmas Eve at 5 p.m. and worship only Christmas Day at 10 a.m. View online options and find more info at www.mcdonoughroad.org. Visit www.davidchancey.com to see more of Chancey’s writings, including how to order his newest book