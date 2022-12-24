I love Christmas! It’s a season of cheer and goodwill, wrapped in red and green. There’s an extra skip in our step and a song in our heart as the calendar unfolds and Christmas approaches. Christmas is a holy hug from heaven.

As the late BO Baker, Texas pastor, wrote, “It’s a carol of hope in a world of broken dreams . . . It’s the coming into time of the Savior, Jesus Christ; a God-kind of joy lying in a manger; the hope of heaven in a mother’s arms . . .”

Dr. David L. Chancey is pastor, McDonough Road Baptist Church, Fayetteville, Georgia.

