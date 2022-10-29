On a late summer day earlier this year, my family converged on the tiny community of Talking Rock on Ga. 136 north of Jasper. It was a good meeting point between my parents’ cabin near Ellijay and my home in Calhoun.
What we found was that this once sleepy whistle stop had at some point transformed into a bit of a bustling scene just off the beaten path. We enjoyed the immaculate park that lies along the sparkling waters of Talking Rock Creek and offers swing sets, which my kids loved, and a pavilion with picnic tables. Families coexisted amicably as they gathered at outside tables and waded in the creek, and there was even a birthday party under the pavilion. Shops lined one side of the main street, and weekend shoppers strolled in and out.
Perhaps most interesting was the tiny brewery on the train tracks that bisect the town. That’s right: I said on — it’s actually in a rail car. Talking Rock Mayor Pro Tem James Bryant told me the establishment has been in business for about two years and that the town owns the car, which they lease to the brewery.
The promise of craft beer in a rail car, he explained, has drawn people from around the area who then explore the area’s other offerings.
“The Talking Rock Brewery has brought a lot of people down, and now, it’s starting to bring people in, and they’re seeing the other shops. It’s small, it’s quaint, but it’s really awesome to come down there and just hang out,” he said.
The town, which lies in a diamond shape across the foothills that characterize the area, has seen significant economic activity lately. It just put on its annual Heritage Days festival with dozens of vendors, music and classic cars. The yearly event always draws in crowds, but the town now offers more attractions for visitors during the remainder of the year.
“There’s a lot of business, and there’s a lot of growth that is starting there, just in that small print, so people are getting excited about it,” Bryant said.
He’s served on the town council for five years and assumed the pro tem role in January. He said there are goals for the remainder of the year to spruce up the park and make improvements to the pavilion, which stays rented out every weekend from spring to fall.
Talking Rock currently counts among its offerings a couple of antique shops, the brewery and Lateral Drift, a general store with outdoor gear.
Several new businesses are slated to be open by spring, and they will support the town’s current historic vibe.
“We do want to create some more businesses because the (existing) businesses are thriving, and they’re the appropriate type of businesses for that size of town,” Bryant said. “It’s that historical feel.”
The town also has plans to install a permanent sign — also with a historical, rustic look — and to put up signs on nearby Ga. 515, the four-lane that takes travelers north toward Ellijay and Blue Ridge.
“Those things take time, and they take funding,” Bryant said.
In the meantime, the town remains somewhat of a hidden gem, but one that’s enjoying growing popularity. If you’re looking to take a really nice weekend day trip this fall, Talking Rock affords a great opportunity to enjoy the leaves and do a little shopping, too.
Elizabeth Crumbly is a newspaper veteran and freelance writer. She lives in rural Northwest Georgia where she teaches riding lessons, writes and raises her family. You can correspond with her at www.collective-ink.com.