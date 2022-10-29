On a late summer day earlier this year, my family converged on the tiny community of Talking Rock on Ga. 136 north of Jasper. It was a good meeting point between my parents’ cabin near Ellijay and my home in Calhoun.

What we found was that this once sleepy whistle stop had at some point transformed into a bit of a bustling scene just off the beaten path. We enjoyed the immaculate park that lies along the sparkling waters of Talking Rock Creek and offers swing sets, which my kids loved, and a pavilion with picnic tables. Families coexisted amicably as they gathered at outside tables and waded in the creek, and there was even a birthday party under the pavilion. Shops lined one side of the main street, and weekend shoppers strolled in and out.

Elizabeth Crumbly is a newspaper veteran and freelance writer. She lives in rural Northwest Georgia where she teaches riding lessons, writes and raises her family. You can correspond with her at www.collective-ink.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In