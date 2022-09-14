My father said, years ago, “When America seems lost or divided, angry or hopeless, a war or tragedy usually is the cure.”

“Dad, that is so sad. Why does it have to be that way? It seems totally ridiculous to me!” I replied with frustration.

Lynn Gendusa’s latest book is “Southern Comfort: Stories of Family, Friendship, Fiery Trials, and Faith.” She can be reached at www.lynngendusa.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In