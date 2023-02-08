Valentine’s Day, complete with Cupid, candy, cards, and caresses, is one of those holidays folks often squabble over.

Some believe it is propaganda to line the pockets of florists, chocolatiers, and card manufacturers everywhere. Many folks think it is a day to show how much we care about another. Some men and women disappoint their partners when they don’t align with Valentine’s Day romance. Those who live alone, or have lost a loved one, can tumble into depression, feeling a profound sense of loneliness.

Lynn Gendusa’s latest book is “Southern Comfort: Stories of Family, Friendship, Fiery Trials, and Faith.” She can be reached at www.lynngendusa.com.

