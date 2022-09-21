As we watch a nation mourn its queen and fill its streets with flowers and tears, we are in awe of the love and reverence shown to Queen Elizabeth. Whether or not one agrees with the monarchy is not the issue. But the point is how much the world is captivated by the outpouring of appreciation and respect.

Behind an antique hutch glass door in my foyer sits an exquisite bone china teacup and saucer. My mother, Elizabeth, cherished her gift from England sent in 1953. Years later, she was not so enamored with her two children when we broke the treasure due to a royal pillow battle.

Lynn Gendusa’s latest book is “Southern Comfort: Stories of Family, Friendship, Fiery Trials, and Faith.” She can be reached at www.lynngendusa.com.

