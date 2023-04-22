Even though millions of homeowners routinely use power lawn mowers every day without mishap, there is still a fairly constant parade of people into hospital emergency rooms with injuries and released. However, emergency surgery is sometimes required to treat severe injuries resulting from hand or foot contact with the rotating blade; toe amputations are not uncommon with homeowners cutting grass.

Every couple of years an average of 36,000 people are treated in hospital emergency rooms for walk behind power mower injuries, according to the U. S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Rita Smith is a safety advocate.

