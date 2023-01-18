“She lays all her cards on the table in her personal showdown with life.” My good friend and acclaimed writer Lee Walburn was gracious enough to write this sentence as part of a blurb on the back jacket of my latest book. When I read the words about me, I found them profound and correct. But how I got to the point of taking the cards out of the sealed deck was quite the chore.

We all come into the world with different talents, personalities, and views. As we grow, we might find we are not so comfortable with who we are, so we try to become who we aren’t. I was so self-critical as a young girl that I often pretended to be my fabulous friend, Barbara, or anyone who was not me. I began to dislike almost everything about myself and would hide behind a jovial, effervescent persona I created.

Lynn Gendusa’s latest book is “Southern Comfort: Stories of Family, Friendship, Fiery Trials, and Faith.” She can be reached at www.lynngendusa.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In