Violence killing innocent children, vicious wars raging, vandals roaming our streets, vitriol running amok, and vengeance among leaders permeates our society. Folks, is anyone able to sleep? Aren’t we tired of the rage, the destruction, the loudmouths, and the hate-seeking missiles thrown at us daily?

There is an answer to many of our issues today. It is elementary but hard to implement because we have leaders who love power more, unity less, and will use any tactic to maintain their fame status. And some not-so-famous stubborn folks who refuse to budge off their stumps to listen to reason. But still, there is help for many of our societal problems.

Lynn Gendusa’s latest book is “Southern Comfort: Stories of Family, Friendship, Fiery Trials, and Faith.” She can be reached at www.lynngendusa.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In