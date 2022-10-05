Most of us become distracted by all the goings-on in our lives. Money, politics, work, and obligations pull us in different directions every moment of each day.

We are exhausted by the constant barrage of bad news and meanness floating around us, intent on dragging us further into a downward, chaotic spiral. Where do we find shelter and relief?

Lynn Gendusa’s latest book is “Southern Comfort: Stories of Family, Friendship, Fiery Trials, and Faith.” She can be reached at www.lynngendusa.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In