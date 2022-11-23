On a cold January day in 1946, their fourth child, a girl, was born in a one-room cabin in the hills of Tennessee. More babies arrived in the following years, and the parents had little to offer their 12 children except for music, love, and faith.

When the spirited girl with dimpled cheeks walked to school in her hand-sewn clothes and dusty shoes, she would often be teased and mocked because she was poor. But even though she was tiny, she stood proudly tall. Perhaps, her mama read the Bible to her youngsters each day, and her child recalled the words, "It is easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than a rich man to enter the Kingdom of God." Those bullying kids were like the camels and would have trouble getting into heaven while she would fly right on in! "That'll teach 'em!" Little Dolly thought.

Lynn Gendusa's latest book is “Southern Comfort: Stories of Family, Friendship, Fiery Trials, and Faith." She can be reached at www.lynngendusa.com.

