Every time an election is on the horizon, I begin to smile less, fret more, and pray for the day the votes are cast and the campaign blitzes are over. Whether it is a local or national race, neither appeal to me. And even though the right to vote is sacred, some candidates in the last few years seem to be missing anything that has to do with being sacred.

It is a Sunday morning, and the sky is about as gray as the political air. Everyone says election outcomes are determined by the state of our economy. Of course, our economy is vital; but is it the most essential aspect of keeping America united and secure? Maybe our economy and citizens will prosper more if we put godliness above all else. However, one needs an abundance of trust in the Almighty to believe that assessment.

Lynn Gendusa’s latest book is “Southern Comfort: Stories of Family, Friendship, Fiery Trials, and Faith.” She can be reached at www.lynngendusa.com.

