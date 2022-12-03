This is kind of a bummer way to start your day but it is worth reflection: “Remember, democracy never lasts long. It soon wastes, exhausts, and murders itself. There never was a democracy yet that did not commit suicide.”

Who said that? Karl Marx? Ayatollah Khomeini? Vladimir Putin? Wrong, wrong and wrong. It was John Adams, second president of the United States. He also added, “Individuals have conquered themselves. Nations and large bodies of men, never.” Could he have been talking about us?

You can reach Dick Yarbrough at dick@dickyarbrough.com; at P.O. Box 725373, Atlanta, Georgia 31139 or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dickyarb.

