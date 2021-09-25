I’ve been as guilty as anyone else in the past, but it’s something I try to work on daily.
A glass half empty, extremely skeptical world view is deeply embedded in my nature. It’s a trait that can come in handy as a safety mechanism in a crazy world, but it can also sometimes discourage others.
I get easily frustrated and I can often make myself feel better by outwardly venting my frustrations when they build up. But as I’ve matured, I have realized that my airing of grievances over the years has likely been a discouraging factor for those on the receiving end.
Don’t get me wrong, sometimes problems in the world should be addressed, and I’ve been guilty of letting people know when I’ve encountered problems with products or services I pay for, or even issues at work or in organizations I’m a part of.
Over the years, however, I’ve come to realize that most people, businesses and organizations really are trying to do a good job, and when we only reach out and offer feedback when there’s a problem, we fail to let people working hard know that 99% of the time we’re completely satisfied.
And it’s those who care the most about doing a good job who are also most discouraged by a constant barrage of mostly negative feedback.
When is the last time you called an elected official or civil service department head to let them know when you’re happy with their performance and the state of their department rather than only offering that once in a blue moon call or email to complain?
It’s natural to be most passive when satisfied or unbothered, but how often do we take the time to tell a server, cashier, police officer or doctor’s office receptionist that they’re doing great, rather than only offering feedback when we’re unhappy?
How many times have you told your church’s pastor or your favorite nonprofit’s organizers that you appreciate all they do for the community, rather than just quietly debating in your head to withhold your tithes or donations because something rubbed you the wrong way?
Is only offering negative feedback actually serving to fix the problems we encounter, or does it just pile up on those who are in the arena on a daily basis and make them not want to do the job anymore?
We probably all know that person who used to be a police officer, firefighter, EMT or nurse, but made a career change because of low pay paired with constant negative encounters with the public. How many times has a preacher or pastor moved on from a church because it just wasn’t worth the mental price they pay constantly fielding every single problem a church throws at them?
I personally know at least half a dozen people who used to be teachers or school administrators, but have since moved into other fields because the stress of constant negativity took a toll on their mental health.
There’s no way to truly know how many times constant negative feedback has cost us as a community the commitment of those who would be a “perfect fit” in all of our higher profile positions of public service. Would you want to run for office or take on a position of leadership knowing how much of a constant barrage of problems you’d encounter, even when you’re actually doing a fantastic job?
As the managing editor here, I am one of those who is often discouraged by a constant string of mostly negative feedback, and at times have had my drive and desire stunted as I continue to try and make my hometown paper the best it can be. But I keep coming back. Maybe it’s that punishment gluttony the military helped numb me to, but sometimes the negativity can leak into my family life and makes it hard to talk myself into going that extra mile.
If we put out a month’s worth of clean, accurate newspapers the voicemail and email boxes stay relatively quiet. Screw up one word or name, however, and the social media comment section, and all of our inboxes get flooded.
I know many in leadership/ownership positions in our community who field phone calls at nights and on the weekends, taking time away from their families in order to address complaints from the public.
Do you think those memories come into play when a decision day comes eventually about whether or not to shut down a small business, not run again for office, or change career fields? That’s how we lose our most capable, hardest workers — from entry level employee up to the CEO. And that’s how our community services and businesses begin to decline.
I’m not complaining. Just like anyone in law enforcement, education, customer service or in any leadership position around our wonderful community, it’s the life I’ve chosen for myself and I accept the bad with the good. It would be nice to hear more good from time to time, however ... but I’m not asking for myself.
Having said all that, there have been the encouragers, and helpers along the way. Though more rare, I’ve certainly had those wonderful readers who make sure and offer positive feedback, especially when I first took this job. That is one of the things that keeps me going, and I know I haven’t thanked those individuals nearly enough.
So, just like I have to tell myself each and every day, I encourage everyone to take an extra minute or two each day to let someone know when they’re doing a good job. Whether it’s that delivery person, trash truck driver, newspaper reporter, first responder, cashier, server, customer service representative or janitor ... be an encourager and it’ll help us all in the end.
“Therefore encourage one another and build each other up, just as in fact you are doing.” (1 Thessalonians 5:11)