Four and a half months ago, I wrote a really sad, sappy column about my dead cat. So this one is going to feel a little like déjà vu.
When I wrote that last column, I briefly mentioned my cat, Tallulah, who also had cancer. Five bucks to whoever can guess what happened Wednesday night.
Almost a year and seven months ago, down to the day, Tallulah got diagnosed with a grade 2 fibrosarcoma, likely rabies vaccine related, with a moderate chance of aggressive behavior. She had two surgeries — the first, which led to the diagnosis, was an incomplete removal. The second took her right leg, and left her with a mesh in her side.
Her oncologist cried on the phone with me when they said that second surgery had left some cancerous cells because they just couldn’t take any more of her. She did a few months of chemotherapy to try and whip the remaining cells, and was tentatively declared cancer-free. Which, believe it or not, is pretty much exactly when her fibrosarcoma decided to come back.
I was never sure if I was making the right call, but I told myself I had to give her the best chance I could. One moonshot.
With the cancer back, the idea of a one-and-done was dead. I considered chemotherapy again — but then my wonderful, spiteful little beast peed with force on the vet’s chair and told me she was done.
An aside: That kind of thing was why I loved her. She was full of spite, she had a contempt for anything that bothered her, and she loved being left to her own devices. She tried to suffocate me in my sleep a couple of times. And she’d scream the house down if you didn’t get her food exactly when she wanted it.
But she would curl up next to me on the couch every night, purring her heart out and drooling as she did. She liked to snuggle for at least a half hour before she’d let me go to sleep at night. She was my rock, and she did that job very well. If anyone has ever loved anything more than that cat loved me, I’d be surprised.
So from May to now, Tallulah just... lived. No pills, no intervention. Just a little cat spending her days laying in the sunshine, curled up in bed with me, or scaring the crap out of our dogs.
She started going downhill last month. She was sleeping more, and very nauseous. When I took her back to the vet for an extreme bout of nausea, they showed me a small, scabbed-over lesion on her side and said to watch out for it — make sure it didn’t get worse or in pain.
I will not describe what it looked like at the end. I will just tell you that that cat has never, ever been a biter, but when the vet touched it and she tried to nab him, I knew it was time. When he said it would likely never heal right and she’d have to live her life in a cone or a onesie, I knew it was time.
And, in a funny joke from the universe that not even the best comedian could write, we were in the same room where Tallulah had once quite resoundingly said she was done.
So I signed the paperwork. I wept like a baby. I told her I loved her more than anyone in the universe had ever loved anything. And I held her in my arms as first she was put into a peaceful sleep, and then was euthanized. She was fourteen years, six-and-a-half months old.
Quite frankly, it went perfect: she had had a nice, peaceful day laying in the sun on a heated blanket, she had eaten an entire tin of some of her favorite wet food, and she was curled up in my arms in a nice warm blanket as she drifted off.
I wish I had more time with her, but I’m glad she went like that. I’m glad she went on a good day. I’m glad I wasn’t selfish.
My last column, I said to hold your pets tight. This time, I want to share something else that this taught me: learn when to let go.