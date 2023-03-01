It was the late 1960s, and when my husband began a job teaching in Fayette County, Georgia, we moved to a new town under development called Peachtree City. The community included a post office attached to a bank, one small grocery, a café, and a handful of new homes.

I began working as the youngest teller at the bank with fewer than 10 other employees. Floy Farr was the bank president, a founding father of Peachtree City, and in 1968 also chairman of the state’s finance council for the Democratic Party. When Mr. Farr realized math was not my specialty, but people were, he appointed me the greeter. He also prayed one day that I might be able to balance my cash drawer.

Lynn Gendusa’s latest book is “Southern Comfort: Stories of Family, Friendship, Fiery Trials, and Faith.” She can be reached at www.lynngendusa.com.

