I started working at the Calhoun Times on Aug. 23, 2021. Heritage releases on my seven month anniversary.
When I graduated in April 2021, I didn’t really think I was going to find a job, especially as quickly as I did. I was applying for jobs across the country, hoping anyone would bite as I recovered from being laid off and found a new one.
I found an ad and applied for a position at the Rome News-Tribune, which needed a reporter but not one so fresh-faced as me, and ended up getting a job here instead.
And I like it. A lot.
Some days are quiet, routine. Others, you’re flying by the seat of your pants and running. Sometimes it’s just press releases and feel-good stories. Sometimes it’s a police chase or a pandemic.
Blake tells me it’s a good first newspaper job, working at a small local gig, because you’re going to do a bit of everything. He’s right.
I do a bit around the paper that you may not see my name attached to — Gordon Record, arrest records, restaurant reports, and Pets of the Week. That last one’s what got me.
For a bit of background, I’m 23 and lucky enough to still live at home to keep costs down. My mom has an older Chow mix, Dolly (after Tennessee’s sweetheart, Ms. Parton herself), and she seemed lonely. Let’s look for a puppy, we figured.
So we did. Then we got really sad at some pet shop conditions and the idea of buying from a bad backyard breeder or a puppy mill got us, so we stopped.
Enter Pets of the Week.
I do my work for Pets of the Week on Monday. That consists of going on and downloading photos of five pets that Gordon Animal Control has available, making sure they’re all labeled — sex, breed, number — and uploading them into our system.
Then, one caught my eye in early November. A little collie mix and her sister. Number 13815 just looked so sad, curled tail held low — was it covered in scars? What happened to her?
As a family unit, we kind of have a thing for oddball animals — a cat that thinks he’s a dog, a cat that thinks she’s a person, a couple of parrots that won’t shut up (unfortunately), a snake, and the aforementioned Chow-mix that we picked up free at a K-mart in Pigeon Forge, Tenn.
She seemed just odd enough to fit. I went on strict orders to get the friendliest of the two — and wouldn’t you know it, it was the little oddball. So I got her. And I called her Callie, in honor of her first home.
She was covered in ticks, had fleas and dermatitis, never seen the inside of a house it seemed, and had definitely never had a bath. Day one we got about eight ticks off of her after two baths in dish soap — the next day, the vet got twelve more, and we ran the gamut of dewormers and pest killers.
Also, she’s not a collie. No, reader — she is, genetically, nuts.
She’s a lab/malinois/malamute/GSD/bit of everything mix with the energy and nippiness of a malinois and the big heart of a lab. Though there is a bit of collie in there, so I’ve got to hand it to Gordon AC just a bit there.
Callie drives me insane every day. Her energy is boundless, to the point where I’m surprised our yard doesn’t have a circle worn into it by her incessant running. She likes to chomp on you like she’s playing with another puppy, and she doesn’t redirect from things easily at all. Our house is a land of baby gates, muddy pawprints, and demolished toys.
Also, rocks. She loves to bring rocks in from the yard.
But… she’s healthy. And happy. She’s getting her adult teeth, and she’s doing OK-ish with her training. She’s house-broken, playful, and her tail has had its hair grow back in beautifully. She’s not mean, she loves people, and she tries her best to be good … sometimes.
And, you know what? I think she’s going to be a great dog. We’ve just gotta keep our sanity long enough to get there first.
Anyway, if you’re the proud pet parent of her sister, 13816, I hope she’s just as brilliant as my girl, if a bit calmer. If you want to trade pet photos (or do a playdate!), you know where to find me.