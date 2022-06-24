On Wednesday, June 22, around 11:30 a.m., I held onto my childhood cat while he was quickly and quietly put to sleep.
It wasn’t a fitting end to his life. I expected to find him fried one morning from chewing an electrical cable, or perhaps gone from this planet because he’d gotten into something that was supposedly cat-proofed.
He’s the only cat I’d ever heard of to eat lilies and live to tell the tale. Maybe that explains the kidney failure, though.
My mom and I got Zach at an adoption event at a PetSmart outside of Marietta, a four month old little guy with giant ears. He’d reached out and snagged my pigtail with his claws and wouldn’t let go. So much for the fluffy white kitten I had my eyes on.
Zach — Zachary Binks, actually, his name the product of me misunderstanding the name “Thackery Binx” from the movie “Hocus Pocus” — took to our home like a fish to water. We had an ornery 20-pound Maine Coon, Lulu, who he made it his No. 1 priority to harass. Later, his priority was to harass our little half-feral girl, Tallulah.
He, himself, would reach 16 pounds at peak weight, drawing comparisons to a panther. Everyone who saw him was, frankly, stunned. I think his beauty was a little lost on us sometimes because he was such a little turd.
Zach loved to destroy phone and power cords, chew plants, eat paper (literally ate my homework a couple of times), and bother everyone to death. He was also incredibly intelligent, and took to training and commands when he was younger.
He was also sweet — the sweetest cat you could find, anywhere. He would lay on your lap for hours, purring and drooling, content as could be. He would kiss your face when you cried. He adored every other animal in our home.
We always joked he was more like a dog than a cat, fetching and begging for food and clinging to your every movement.
He started losing weight a couple years ago and, other than a bladder infection, it seemed nothing was wrong. He still ate a lot and, other than some occasional vomiting, was really just healthy as a horse. We chalked the weight loss up to age.
A few weeks ago, I took him to the vet for some cysts that had cropped up on his shoulder and ear. They did a blood test and OK’d him for surgery — so off he went, June 1.
He ate the first day, though he was a little loopy. The second, a little less. After a few days had passed, he wasn’t eating at all. My vet kept giving him things, giving him time. We didn’t check his blood again because his values had been great before.
Thursday, the 9th, I took him to Animal Emergency and Specialty Center in Chattanooga. They handle my other cat, Tallulah, who has cancer, so I went to them. His kidney values were literally off the charts. He was hospitalized until the following Sunday, and we were told he had started eating and that we just needed to give him fluids until his recheck.
We stuck with it. His values were back to normal range by the 14th. No more treatment, just a recheck the next week.
Wednesday was the day. He was back to not eating, staggering around the house like a husk. Like he was hollow.
So my mom and I loaded him up and took him. We’d already said our goodbyes because we knew. We knew.
He passed there. They gave him a sedative, then an overdose of an anesthetic drug — the very same thing that had shut his kidneys down in the first place. I felt his little body slack as he drifted off. And I held Zach’s body one last time, and 5.9 pounds felt like thousands.
Even though it hurts, and hurts, and hurts, I wouldn’t trade any of it. I wouldn’t change any decisions. I would always adopt him, I would always love him, and I would always choose to be with him at the end.
Hold your babies close, for Zach and for me. Remember that their time is brief, and that you have to make the most with what you have. You’ll miss them so bad it feels like a hole in your heart when they go.
God, I’ll miss him.