We all have milestones in our lives from birth on until the very end. Some are more milestony than others.
I know. There is no such word as “milestony”, but I like to create words sometimes just because. When we’re born, in our first year, some parents celebrate their children monthly.Then they hit age one and then the “terrible twos”, and before we know it, we start school.
When I began my formal education, I started in first grade. Pre-school didn’t really exist back then although kindergarten was a part of some school systems…just not any where I lived. I went to four different schools in the first grade and survived just fine. In my final three months of first grade, I spoke a little French because we lived in French Morocco and the kids in our village spoke French. Kids pick up languages pretty easily. That was a milestone in my life.
Unfortunately, when we returned to the States not many people spoke French where we lived. I forgot it as easily as I learned it. In truth, occasionally, I’ll remember a certain phrase or word. The brain is a remarkable organ.
My teen years had quite a few milestones including: a first date, first kiss, first boyfriend, first play, first time driving on the interstate, first time being in an ambulance and being in a wheelchair for a year…difficult knee surgery…my first graduation speech, my first year of college. My college years had their own kind of milestones. I got back my blond hair of my youth with the help of Summer Blond, Nice and Easy, and L’Oreal because I was worth it.
I dated one of the college professors, but we never quite clicked. I was in my first college play, was engaged and then not, had a college professor tell me I would be a writer, which thrilled me and then I graduated. In my early 20s, after college graduation, I moved away from home and began my journey into adulthood. My first adult job was as a teacher in Calhoun Junior High School.
Walking into that classroom for the first time and facing a class of eighth graders should have been a little daunting, but for some reason, it wasn’t. I had a class of young people sizing me up, not knowing who I was or where I came from, and I knew nothing about them. I could hardly wait to get to know them. What a milestone this was. They were a great bunch of young people who have reached their own milestones in the last 50+ years.
Yes, 50 years. I’ve had many milestones in the last 50 years from meeting and marrying the love of my life to having four children from 1974 to 1983 (I like to tell people I was pregnant for 10 years) I witnessed the many milestones of our children through the years and in 2001, I reached another milestone when I witnessed the birth of our first grandchild. He will reach a milestone on April 14, when he leaves his teens behind and reaches 20. Gracious! In 2001, I got back into theater and directed Smoke on the Mountain. For the next almost 20 years, I was involved in many Calhoun Little Theatre productions.
In 2006, I won first place in the Georgia Press Association Better Newspaper contest, the Otis Brumby Trophy in the serious column category for the Calhoun Times, both big milestones to me.
So here I am in 2022. How the heck did that happen…so quickly? When I reached my 50’s, I didn’t bat an eye. My 60’s I felt the same. No big deal. I still danced every morning. I was active. I worked directing Adult Education at the local college. I did this for over 20 years. So many students reached a success they never thought could happen. Some went on to college, got degrees, started their own businesses and have been successful. I’ve been proud of them.
In 2013, my boss retired and I saw changes happening in Adult Education. It was time to for me to retire also, so I did. What a milestone! These last nine years have whizzed by.
Next week, I will reach a major milestone. I will have lived three quarters of a century. I stopped telling people my age some years ago because they seemed to treat me differently. Being older doesn’t necessarily suit me.
The funny thing is that my brain still thinks I’m 25, but my body is a bit more realistic.
Oh, I still dance and get on Miles, my treadmill, but I am aware that I’m almost 75. Seventy-five y’all!
Just don’t pat my hand and call me a sweet old thing. I may have to hurt you.