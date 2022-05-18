As I began writing my column last week, it became apparent to me that our four children did not have a normal childhood.
They did not grow up on a suburban street with close neighbors, in a three-bedroom two bath house. Heck, sometimes there were no doors to the rooms. They did grow up with a door to nowhere, though.
Let me explain the “door to nowhere.” It got its name from a kid that I called my “4th ” son. His mom and dad were good friends of ours and still are. My husband had built an addition to our little refurbished tenant house when we outgrew it. He built this basically by himself.
He designed a two-story structure with a door at the back on the second floor. He had all intentions of building a deck out from that door. It took about ten years to get that deck built. In the meantime, if anyone thought they could safely go out that upstairs door, they’d drop into an abyss of about 20 feet. Patrick started calling it “the door to nowhere.” And it stuck. He seemed a bit disappointed when the deck was finally built.
I asked my four to give me some ideas about what made their childhood not quite normal. It was like a dam burst. They started texting constantly with all manner of events and things that made their growing up years unusual. I forgot about the electrical wire the boys enjoyed swinging on like Tarzan. It was a loose wire hanging from the ceiling supposedly not live. In 2013, when we had the house remodeled, we found out that maybe that wasn’t the case.
Speaking of the ceiling, I decided to stipple the ceiling in the living room and kitchen of the new part. I got a bit carried away and the stipples were like stalactites in a cave. Some were sharp like needles. A tall person could have been injured. For some reason, we didn’t seem to have many doors to our rooms. My sister-in-law, Susan, took pity on us and made some curtain doors to the bathroom that tied shut.
Those curtains were nice but didn’t afford much privacy. My future son-in-law at the time would sometimes leave and come back. This was when the Holiday Inn was still on Red Bud Road. It was only later that we learned why he’d leave. Can’t say I blame him. He married our daughter despite it all. We didn’t have a swimming pool, but that didn’t stop the kids from digging a big hole in the front yard and lining it with black plastic. They fashioned a slip and slide with part of the plastic and turned the hose on. Hours of summer fun were had in their make shift “watering hole.”
The commode upstairs made a horrible noise when it was flushed. They stopped trying to explain that noise to their friends. It was like someone, or something, was dying a horrible death. One time a gopher rat invaded the upstairs. Quite frankly, I thought it was a cat! I don’t like gopher rats. The kids didn’t either, but I was afraid they’d befriend it and name it Fred. It met its demise, and we never had another one, thank goodness. We had a well close by that kept eating basketballs, soccer balls, beach balls, golf balls, and baseballs.
One time a white van didn’t make the curve in front of our house and landed straddling a fence. The guy driving it was obviously a wee bit snockered. He wanted my husband to drag the van off the fence. Nope. Wasn’t going to happen. From then on, whenever we saw any white van coming, we’d yell, “White van! White van!” I think we still do that. Whenever someone came up the driveway we didn’t know, we’d run to the back of the
house. Why? I have no idea. On occasion, our pony Allison stuck her head in the living room window that had no screen.
I’ve left out a bunch of things I may have to write about again. No, our kids didn’t live in a fancy home, but they sang Christmas carols all year long together just because. We played Hartwell’s homemade miniature golf course for years. They’d come in starving from riding bikes to find me frying okra, a favorite. Every Friday night we ate pizza from the Pizza Box. Cousin Missy and Heather made potions out of wildflowers to help their kites fly higher. Heath and Hayden helped “hatch” the robin’s eggs. They had marathon baseball games with cousins and friends.
I could go on, but I must conclude that as abnormal as their childhood was, they think it was great. And so do I.