My maternal Grandmother Colligan was born in Liverpool, England. She immigrated with her mother and brother and landed on Ellis Island in New York.

Her mother passed away soon after the small family arrived. Grandma’s father, Wilhelm Fink, a German sea captain, was not with them, but joined them later. After my great grandmother died, he put my grandmother and her brother in an orphanage and traveled out West to California. My grandma later learned that he had remarried, and she had half siblings out in California. She had a fond wish to meet them someday, but she never was able to find them.

Coleen Brooks is a longtime resident of Gordon County who previously wrote for the Calhoun Times as a columnist. She retired as the director and lead instructor for the Georgia Northwestern Technical College Adult Education Department in 2013. She can be reached at coleenbrooks1947@gmail.com.

