The first time I ever saw a real live tornado or twister was when I was a kid in Kansas.
It kind of dropped out of a horrifically black cloud against the horizon. It didn’t scare me. It fascinated me. We lived in base housing at Schilling Air Force Base and I was standing in the front yard. When I looked up at the black clouds, they were rushing across an almost brilliant green background. I had never seen the sky that color.
Kansas taught me about the phenomenon of tornadoes. It could be sunny with a brilliant blue sky and an hour later black clouds would swell up and the thunder in the distance was promising a storm was brewing. Storms in Kansas in the summer could produce twisters at any time and quickly. One time a storm came up unusually quickly with lightning striking the ground and thunder so loud, it shook the windows of the house. Mom and my sister decided that I needed to get under a bed while they got in the closet.
The base had built lovely homes with no basements…in Kansas! Anyway, I was yelling at them that I couldn’t fit under the bed while they were madly trying to stuff me under. My dad had put some stacks of wood under the bed and not even a skinny little kid like me could fit under it. They realized my dilemma and stopped. By then the storm was over and the sun came out. All that yelling was for naught. Daddy came home and found us on the floor in the bedroom laughing our heads off.
I learned what tornadoes can do when we went to El Dorado, Kansas to help with the\ aftermath of the little town just about being destroyed by a tornado. I saw a refrigerator up in a tree and slender pieces of straw piercing wooden fence posts like nails. It was the oddest thing. It truly looked like a bomb had hit. I’ll never forget it. This was the first time I came to respect the storms and the twisters they can produce.
Earlier, I wrote of my seeing a brilliant green colored sky as black clouds scuttled over it while living in Kansas. On April 3, 1974, I saw that green colored sky once again. This time, tornadoes made their way in a squall line of angry clouds that spanned from Canada to the Gulf of Mexico. It was called “The Night of the Tornadoes” as numerous towns were badly damaged and hundreds of people were hurt or killed. I was eight months pregnant with our first child and my mother and father were visiting. By then I was living in Georgia.
On April 1, 1977, our little remodeled tenant house was grazed by a tornado. We had two children at the time, Heather at three and Heath at one month. Workers were putting in a new river bridge across the Coosawattee River down the road. My husband was home because he worked construction at that time and it was raining. I noticed some ugly looking clouds were building up behind my mother-in-law’s home. We didn’t have any storm warnings or anything.
Bill said something about going up to his mother’s since she lived in a brick home with a big basement. In a moment of stupidity, I told him we didn’t have any severe storm warnings or anything and we stayed in our little house. I saw some lightning, then heard a huge crack of thunder. Then I heard the sound“, that familiar noise of a train or jet engine revving up.
I held Heath tightly in my arms and headed for our bedroom closet. Glancing out the window, I saw cedar trees along the fence line go up in the air. Bill had opened the front door and announced that he had never seen the wind blow like that. Heather saw her tricycle bounce off the porch and deposited in the front yard. By the time we all got over the shock of our close call of being hit by a tornado, it was over. Our daughter has never forgotten her first real encounter with a tornado. This was unexpected and Guy Sharpe, the famous Atlanta weatherman, did declare that it was one that came out of the blue. It could have been so much worse.
Here’s the thing. Some people don’t seem to think anything will happen to them. It can and it does. It’s tornado season and it’s been active. Please use common sense and take precautions. We’ve passed April 1 and it was full of storms. Tornadoes are prevalent from March to June. But weather is changing. Be wise and be wary.
Coleen Brooks is a longtime resident of Gordon County who previously wrote for the Calhoun Times as a columnist. She retired as the director and lead instructor for the Georgia Northwestern Technical College Adult Education Department in 2013. She can be reached at coleenbrooks1947@gmail.com.