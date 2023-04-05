The first time I ever saw a real live tornado or twister was when I was a kid in Kansas.

It kind of dropped out of a horrifically black cloud against the horizon. It didn’t scare me. It fascinated me. We lived in base housing at Schilling Air Force Base and I was standing in the front yard. When I looked up at the black clouds, they were rushing across an almost brilliant green background. I had never seen the sky that color.

Coleen Brooks is a longtime resident of Gordon County who previously wrote for the Calhoun Times as a columnist. She retired as the director and lead instructor for the Georgia Northwestern Technical College Adult Education Department in 2013. She can be reached at coleenbrooks1947@gmail.com.

