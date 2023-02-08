How many of you think having friends is important? How many of you feel like you have friends you can count on in times of need? How many of you don’t care a horse’s patootie if you have friends?

I can answer all those questions with a resounding “yes!” I’m a people person and have been all my life. I like people, well most people. I like good conversations with people who have sense. I like to discuss important topics or not. I like to laugh with groups of people who think something is as funny as I do. I truly can’t imagine not wanting friends.

Coleen Brooks is a longtime resident of Gordon County who previously wrote for the Calhoun Times as a columnist. She retired as the director and lead instructor for the Georgia Northwestern Technical College Adult Education Department in 2013. She can be reached at coleenbrooks1947@gmail.com.

