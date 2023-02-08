How many of you think having friends is important? How many of you feel like you have friends you can count on in times of need? How many of you don’t care a horse’s patootie if you have friends?
I can answer all those questions with a resounding “yes!” I’m a people person and have been all my life. I like people, well most people. I like good conversations with people who have sense. I like to discuss important topics or not. I like to laugh with groups of people who think something is as funny as I do. I truly can’t imagine not wanting friends.
The pandemic put a crimp in my style because people were told to stay at home. If we went to stores, we were to wear a mask for our safety and others. Some chose to go about their lives as if nothing was wrong while people were dying in droves from getting COVID. Conspiracy theorists started all kinds of silly and totally unbelievable ideas about the virus, later the vaccinations. Ultra religious folks figured God was punishing everyone for all their sins. It was and still is so tiresome.
We had the news on what seemed like 24/7. And, no, we did not watch FOX. That news group perpetuated the fear and loathsomeness of this pandemic situation. I couldn’t stomach it and it seemed that every medical office had on that news group. Made me sick, which didn’t help my real illness!!
Bill and I became almost reclusive. We didn’t go anywhere or see anyone. I did occasionally go to the grocery or drug store, but I wore a mask and had hand sanitizer in the car afterward to make sure not one COVID germ was lurking under my nails or on my face.
I did use the drive up and personal shopper service at the grocery stores, but in truth, I like to shop for my own groceries and sometimes substitutes were added instead of the actual grocery product I wanted. Eventually, the restrictions started to ease. I had all five of the shots along with a flu shot. In fact, I’ve had a flu shot every year since college days (a requirement at my college) except in 1971 when I didn’t get the shot. I got the flu big time. Made a believer out of me.
Once the vaccine for COVID came available, I took each shot and so far, I have dodged a bullet with avoiding the virus. Even so, if I were to get it, the shots help to make it less harmful. My belief is that people who don’t take safety measures to avoid this virus are simply continuing to spread it. The good thing is, although it isn’t gone, the cases are dwindling. Not as many people are dying with it although 500 a day seems to be a lot. I just encourage people to come to their senses and help yourselves and mankind.
Bill and I some months ago called our very good friends to join us for lunch. We hadn’t seen them in a while. We went to a seafood place in Cartersville, and I actually had Oysters Rockefeller. It was so good. We talked as if we’d just seen each other and it had been over a year, I think. This is what’s so great about friendship. You might not see each other for a good while, but when you do, it’s like you saw each other a week ago.
This past Saturday, four of my dearest friends and I got together for lunch. Before the pandemic, we did this about every three months, but then we didn’t. We all worked together in Adult Education for years. In fact, I hired them except for one. She had worked in another location. One had been a student of mine. I got to hire her as an assistant after she passed her GED with us.. All of us worked together and knew each other for at least 20 years before I retired and Adult Ed was revamped.
Our learning center was a happy place. We laughed together a lot and saw many successes at our site in Calhoun. I can tell this now, but one time one of our students brought some rum balls to share with us. The thing is, they weren’t baked. The alcohol was full on. We didn’t know that. We were not big drinkers. Needless to say, we finally realized that the rum balls were potent. That afternoon, we were a lot happier than normal. It was like a 70s sitcom.
What an experience! No, we kept this secret to ourselves … until now. I’ve been retired for 10 years. This incident happened at least 15 years ago.
True friends are together forever no matter what or how many rumballs we eat!
Coleen Brooks is a longtime resident of Gordon County who previously wrote for the Calhoun Times as a columnist. She retired as the director and lead instructor for the Georgia Northwestern Technical College Adult Education Department in 2013. She can be reached at coleenbrooks1947@gmail.com.