How many of you out there have heard of the book Starship on Saddle Mountain by Atlantis Hallam?

I daresay not many of you, but if you loved science fiction reading as a kid back in the late 50’s, you came across this book. I did and back then I probably read it 10 times through my eighth, ninth, and tenth years. It was my favorite book.

Coleen Brooks is a longtime resident of Gordon County who previously wrote for the Calhoun Times as a columnist. She retired as the director and lead instructor for the Georgia Northwestern Technical College Adult Education Department in 2013. She can be reached at coleenbrooks1947@gmail.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In