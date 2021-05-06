They all started arriving on Friday afternoon. We were congregating at our son and
daughter-in-law’s home in Rydal near Fairmount for the first family get together in a year.
You have to understand, we are a large close-knit family.
The pandemic disaster put a stop to family visits. It put a stop to a lot activities that are normal in our every day lives. Our last family get together was on my husband’s birthday May 3, 2020. On the day of his birthday, a caravan of vehicles began arriving at our home. All four of our kids and their families along with dear friends had come to celebrate with us. It was a total surprise.
By that time, everyone was wearing a mask and safe distancing. We sat in the driveway apart from each other. We didn’t hug. We didn’t even touch elbows or fists.
We didn’t touch at all. We’re a family of huggers. We’re affectionate toward each other. Our grandchildren stood apart from each other, Cousins who adore each other couldn’t get close. It was difficult, but my husband and I were so appreciative of our children’s thoughtfulness.
Not to see each other as a family unit for a year was almost divesting. My youngest son and I did find some comical aspects especially at Thanksgiving. We had the fixings like we always did, but the only ones at our home were Bill and me, Hartwell and his partner Christopher and our sister-in-law, Kitty. We had dinner on the porch because experts recommended that no family gatherings should take place inside. We sat at tables in our winter coats and toboggans. I think Kitty had on winter gloves and a scarf across her face.
We decided that it was the most miserable Thanksgiving ever; however, I had to laugh at our bizarre gathering on that cold Thanksgiving evening.
On March 4, 2020, our grandson, Gaines Colligan Brooks, was born. It was just about the last truly joyous occasion we had as a family to celebrate together before we began to quarantine. From March 6 until March 3 of this year, Bill and I pretty much didn’t go anywhere.
We stayed home and only occasionally would leave our home. We would sometimes drive to visit our son, daughter-law- and our three grandchildren in Rydal, but only at a distance. We never went inside their home, nor did we come close to our grandchildren. It was so very difficult. Our little four year old grandson is a very affectionate child. Not being able to hug his grammy and granddaddy was miserable for him.
Our world began to get brighter when vaccines became available. Bill and I jumped at the chance and before too long, all ten of the adults in the family were fully vaccinated and had reached immunity. We all started planning for our first time together with everyone since a year had passed. We’d first meet at Hayden and Carrie’s and then everyone would come to the farm. This past weekend, we made it happen.
Hayden made pizza for everyone with their favorite toppings relayed to him. Bill and I
arrived at their home first. Our little Alex was anxiously waiting for her cousin River to arrive.
Heather’s GPS sent them out of the way. She said she was lost on a beautiful, isolated country road near Waleska. Finally, we were all together…all 16 of us. Hatcher and Evelyn…kindred spirit cousins were running everywhere and squealing happily unless they got frustrated at each other. An almost five-year-old and a six year old have their own way of dealing with frustration. All was well.
On Saturday we hung out at our home and just enjoyed each other’s company. Heath and Kelly brought hamburgers and hotdogs for the cookout and Heather was in her element making coleslaw, deviled eggs, key lime pie, and potato salad. Hartwell handled the baked beans. The kitchen was buzzing. We ate on the porch and Heath played some wonderful music on his guitar.
The next day, I prepared my Sunday morning breakfast. By the time everyone woke up and fixed their plates, 32 of my from scratch biscuits, grits, sausage and gravy, two packages of bacon and a dozen eggs disappeared. We still had fruit left, but not much. The little ones consumed Jello with RediWhip and some cereal before the big breakfast.
Afterward, everyone dressed in hiking clothes and headed out for Evelyn’s Eden, a magical bit of land on the farm bordered by the Coosawattee River. Bill and I stayed behind. It was our kids’ special time together, all these siblings, loves of their lives, and cousins who had missed this favorite place named for their grandmother, Evelyn Brooks Causby.
The reunion was exhausting, but simply perfect. Now onto the beach next month.