Here it is going into the last week of April. The holidays of winter (Christmas and Thanksgiving) are long gone, and before we know it, it will be July 4th with celebrations everywhere.
People will be noshing on barbecue, slaw, chips of all kinds, and chasing children everywhere. It’s hard to catch a two-year-old with a huge candy bar gotten from who knows where.
Anyway, I had already written a column for this week’s papers, but it didn’t read right. I didn’t like it before I gave it to my husband to read and my middle son, Hayden. I like them to read my columns before I send them in. They’re honest with me. Besides, the others have access to my book and are sporadically reading it.
My husband was almost painfully honest. He didn’t like it even less than I did. At first, it smarted a bit because, well, my ego was involved even though I knew he was totally right. The thing is, sometimes it’s difficult to come up with something to write about week after week. That’s 52 columns a year. Don’t get me wrong. I love to write and have been writing a column off and on for 30 years.
I’ve gotten some good feedback for some of them, the latest being “Equality.” It’s nice to know people like what I write most times. I live in an area where the majority of the citizens do not think the way I do politically. That okay as long as they don’t get too ugly when they tell me what they think of me. That usually happens on Facebook, the social media giant. When that happens, I just delete what they write. This rarely happens, but that’s life. And this is all I’m writing about this.
So, I got up this morning with the goal of trying to come up with a column that was interesting to write and went along with my mood, which was upbeat and ready to face the day. As I sat on the couch with my sweet doggie Tippy (Doodle) snuggling to get on my lap and my two kitties as close to me as possible, a brilliant ray of light caught my eye from the living room window. It sparkled through the trees like perfectly polished diamonds.
The sun was just making an appearance to shine on this morning. At first, I saw only small specks of almost blinding light. I refer to the back of our yard, which is full of huge old pine trees, as the “Back Forty.” No, it’s not forty acres. It’s just a small area that is not touched by human hands. There is a huge pine tree leaning over our garden area. It can lean all it wants as long as the roots stay in the ground.
The yard had just been mowed and it looked good although there is some junk in specific areas that need to be taken away. We’ve lived at this place we consider the Brooks Homeplace for over 50 years. I was a young woman, newly married to whom has turned out to be the love of my life, when we moved to a little tenant house on my mother-in-law’s farm. In truth, I had always wanted to live in the country. As our family grew, the house grew.
It’s beautiful here. It’s peaceful. We brought up four kids in this location who ran all over the pastures, jumped hay bales on a regular basis, and thought nothing of playing hide and seek in the forests in front of and behind where they lived. They weren’t scared of much of anything except one time our daughter and her good friend Kelli had an out of the ordinary experience as something white that they swear was not of this Earth chased them out of an area not of the farm. From the looks on their faces, which were white as freshly washed sheets hanging on a line to dry, something definitely frightened them. This is a story that has been told over and over through the years.
My brother-in-law at the time had just bought a goat and turned it loose in a pasture. It took off running and didn’t stop. We looked for it on occasion, but it was never found. I like to think that what chased the girls was the goat, but I will never be sure.
Now, our oldest grandson who just turned 21, loves to wander the pastures and woods. This does my heart good. A whole generation of our family has grown up here and now another generation is reaping the rewards.
Okay, so rewriting my column wasn’t so difficult after all. I hope your week has been glorious so far.